A A two-day music festival My idea of the perfect Summer Getaway is: A romantic weekend for two A girls' trip with all the besties B C D A secluded beach with a lounge chair and a good book

An edge-of-your-seat action movie A meet-cute, rom-com A raucous buddy flick An updated remake of an old favorite If my life was a Summer Blockbuster, it would be: A B C D

A bop that I blast with the car windows down A sultry love song that’s perfect for steamy days and steamier nights Something Latin-flavored to get the party started A laid-back jam for a low-key vibe My ideal “Song of the Summer” is: A B C D

Cheering on the home team at a ball game Binge-watching the hottest new TV series with the AC on blast Getting physical and working up a sweat Floating poolside on an inflatable raft During a Summer Heat wave, you will find me: A C D B

RETAKE QUIZ The word “basic” isn’t even a part of your vocabulary. Since you like life to be a little bit “extra,” this season’s statement dresses were made for you. With loud prints, sexy cutouts and bright colors, these frocks take classic styles and give them an added serving of “oomph.” Why stop there? Elevate your style and rock this look with a pair of Summer 2021’s hottest shoes: platform sandals. As a fan of indulgence, you’ll love the Royal Red Robin Burger®. While this burger comes with the classic toppings like hardwood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, it’s the addition of a fried egg that really gives it added richness. Still feeling extravagant? Complete your meal with Bottomless Steak Fries® and Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings®. Results:

Baggy shirts and tees are once again a key part of the summer rotation and you should be all about their versatility. Borrow his button-down and pair it with Bermuda shorts and retro sneakers for an all-the-way relaxed daytime look, or, if feeling flirty for date night, use an oversized shirt to replace your go-to jacket, styling it over a crop top or sundress. Whether you’re boo'd up, working the dating apps or happier alone, give yourself some love with The Madlove Burger at Red Robin. It has all the things that make you swoon: avocado, jalapeño relish, candied bacon as well as lots of cheese including a Cheddar-and-Parmesan crisp, Provolone and, yes, Swiss, too. This Red Robin House Fave is so good you’ll want to marry it. Results: RETAKE QUIZ

You love to spice things up and there’s no better way to do that this summer than with the latest crop of miniskirts that graced all the runaways. From pleated and sporty to classic and mod, you can choose from a wide variety of silhouettes and fabrics to find your very own smoking hot look. With an outfit that’s hitting all the right spicy notes, you should check out Red Robin’s Summer Heat Wave lineup for its equally hot, hot, hot menu options. The Scorpion Gourmet Burger will give you the kick you crave. Jalapeño coins, Pepper Jack and Scorpion Pepper Sauce take this burger’s heat index to the next level. But you need to hurry, this nicely spicy option is available for a limited time only. Results: RETAKE QUIZ